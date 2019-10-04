Bishop comes to Fairmont

FAIRMONT – Mark Brennan characterizes himself as a shepherd of sorts.
As a man of faith, and a man of preaching, this sentiment is not uncommon, especially now that Brennan has taken over the role of bishop for the Wheeling and Charleston Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church, which encompasses all of West Virginia.
“My main responsibility is to try to know my people and to be a shepherd for them,” Brennan said Wednesday at a community welcome event at the Knights of Columbus hall. “To do that I’ll have to go out and meet them. That’s why I’m here in Fairmont.”
Brennan, who comes from the Archdiocese of Baltimore, has been traveling in West Virginia to get to know his religious constituents and followers, to listen and find out what people are doing. Recently, Brennan talked about the feedback he has been getting from his visits to other communities in the state.
In July, the 72-year-old Brennan took over for former Bishop Michael Bransfield, who resigned in September 2018.
Bransfield, who was 75, resigned when an investigation was ordered into allegations that he had sexually harassed priests. There were also allegations against Bransfield regarding lavish spending of church money.
“I’ve been very struck by the resilient faith of the people and their hospitality,” Brennan said. “It has made me feel very welcome. There’s a song that a lot of our parishes sing: ‘All are Welcome,’ and I have felt that way.”
Members of the faith community hosted the event, including members of the Knights of Columbus, pastors of different local churches, representatives from Fairmont Catholic School and other people interested in meeting with Brennan.
The Knights of Columbus welcomed Brennan with a promise that its members will be ready to help him when he comes to the area, or just act as support for any initiatives he takes up in the state.
“We also work closely with many local charities, including the Soup Opera, Women’s Shelter and Coats for Kids as we strive to help those in need,” said Pat Stowe, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. “Having said this, rest assured that this council stands at the ready to assist you in any endeavors you plan to undertake.”