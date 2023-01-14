Raleigh General Hospital
Dec. 18: Edilberto Nieves and Inesha Green of Beckley, a daughter, Jenevie Noella, born 10:28 p.m., 6 pounds 1 ounce.
Dec. 19: Ronald Weaver and Carrisa McKinney of Mount Hope, a son, Jonathan Alexander, born 8:49 a.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces.
Lonnie Harper III and Adrianna Walls Harper of Brenton, a daughter, Aria, born 10:53 a.m., 8 pounds.
Maranda Hall of Victor, a son, Pheionix Jaxson Ray, born 5:05 p.m., 5 pounds 8 ounces.
Dec. 27: Troy Lewis and Stacy Woodson Thomas of Oak Hill, a son, Wyatt Layne, born 8:37 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces.
