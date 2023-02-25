Births Feb 25, 2023 3 hrs ago Raleigh General Hospital Jan. 23: Jacob Dial and Lauren Holley of Fayetteville, a daughter, Marlee Josephine, born 4:17 p.m., 8 pounds 0.052 ounce. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Advertising Hospitals Trending Video Latest Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Parkes, Alvin Bell, Willa Jessica Rae Humphrey Wanda L. Jones Donnie Leon Young Lafferty, James Isaiah Mayo More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSummers executes demons, beats Wyoming East (With Gallery)Shady edges Huntington on emotional Senior NightGirls sectionals: PikeView, Westside advance to championshipHungry Price focused on state titleChildren with an uncommon condition are being killed by West Virginia elected officialsShady uses two courts to knock off IndependenceRegion 3 boys sectional pairingsWest Virginia Legislature gives Bill Gates 290 million dollarsWoodrow repeats as Region 3 champion, sends 12 to state tournamentGreenbrier West girls nab 47-46 thriller over Webster for sectional title (With Gallery) Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.