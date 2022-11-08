Births Pam Payne Pam Payne Author email Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Raleigh General Hospital Oct. 26: LeShantel Rogers of Beckley, a son, Keiheir Jadis, born 8:21 p.m., 7 pounds, 1.8 ounces. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags General Hospital Birth Raleigh Keiheir Jadis Son Trending Video Pam Payne Author email Follow Pam Payne Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today NEWSLETTER WEEKLY POLL Who gets your vote for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week? You voted: Dale Bledsoe, Westside football Joe Cochran, Greenbrier East boys soccer Aidan Kneeland, Woodrow Wilson boys cross country Judah Price, Independence football Dia Sauvage, Greenbrier East volleyball Vote View Results Back PODCAST Podcast: Saturday Morning Quarterbacks Jan 14, 2018 Latest Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald Latest Photos To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Shawn Daniel Cogley Nancy Louise Musser Myra Sue Johnson Jeanne Marie Sumpter Blevins, James Rider, Hilda Deirdre Elizabeth Martin More Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAt The Greenbrier, Babydog rules red carpetEnding of last Bluefield-Indy game forgotten, coaches sayWomen describe similar harassment by W.Va. delegateJury shown crime scene photos depicting child's death (WITH VIDEO)Beckley PD, witnesses detail gruesome scene (WITH VIDEO)Greenbrier East beats Wheeling Park, will face Spring Mills for state championship (With Gallery)More women sharing stories about Del. HaynesPrep Athlete of the Week: Price’s record run into the history booksRashad Thompson Murder Trial Begins in BeckleyJurors hear opening arguments in Beckley murder trial (WITH VIDEO) Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.