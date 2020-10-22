Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published Nov. 13, 2009. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
A friend and I were discussing what she calls “bionic religion.” She’s referring to all the technology now available for those who want to study the Bible or participate in contemporary worship.
Tiny MP3-like devices now contain the entire Bible, and one can access any Scripture text by merely reaching into one’s pocket and pushing the right buttons.
Churches have paid thousands of dollars for elaborate sound systems, projection screens and amplifiers for musical instruments we used to see only in big band arenas. Pianos and console organs have given way to clavinovas and keyboards with all sorts of rhythms and instrument sounds. There are even electric drums.
I’m not one of those folks considered technologically savvy. I’ve never owned an iPOD, and I still don’t have the Internet at home.
I’m amazed at — and appreciative of — the advances that bring so much into our world.
Yet, with all the sophistication in Bible study techniques and worship music, I’m glad I don’t have to master all of that to practice what the Master Himself taught.
I’m glad He stayed with simple, down-to-earth concepts. Treat people the way you would want to be treated. It’s not rocket science. It’s consideration of how other people feel.
Don’t judge others because you will be put into a similar situation and judged the same way. That is so true. Be careful what accusations you level against others. A year from now, you may be on the other end of that criticism. I’ve seen it happen. It has happened to me.
Love one another. Why is that so hard? Why are we so easy on ourselves and so hard on others? According to Bible authors, it’s usually because we’re guilty of the same things. Our human condition tells us if we throw enough dirt on someone else, no one will notice the scum we carry around.
We would all do well to remember God is greater than all we see evident in science, astronomy, higher mathematics, medical advances, and yes, even all the wonderful new technical toys we can use for Bible study or church participation.
Despite how technologically advanced He is, God gave us instructions that aren’t over our heads, but they’re tough to get into our hearts.
I’m glad I don’t have to be able to use all the new gadgets to be able to read God’s Word and apply it to my life. I hope those folks who have all the new toys put them to good use.
As far as I know, there’s still no technology available to take truth, implant it into a human heart and activate it to focus outward for the benefit of others.
We still have to do that the old-fashioned way.