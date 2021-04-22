Appalachian Bible College is holding Spring Bible Conference April 29-30.
This year’s speakers are Dr. Mark Johnson, ABC alumnus and pastor of Independent Bible Church in Martinsburg, and Rev. Steve Fulks, administrator for operations at Baptist Mid-Missions. Both men will present messages around the theme “Serving God Acceptably.”
Spring Bible Conference morning sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday, and evening sessions at 7 p.m. in Anderson Hall. Nursery is provided during the evening sessions.
The full schedule and live stream link is available at abc.edu/bible-conference.
Dr. Johnson will also address the Class of 2021 during Commencement at Appalachian Bible College on Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m. The public is welcome in Anderson Hall or may view the service online at abc.edu/live