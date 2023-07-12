Friday, July 14, through Saturday, July 22
• BEX Arts Week education programming, 337 Neville St., Beckley. BEX delivers affordable arts programming. BEX Arts Week is achieved through collaborative efforts among individuals, organizations, businesses and artists with a shared goal of creative community development. Funding for accessible educational programming provided by Beckley Area Foundation. Workshops for students, ages 12 and up, $10 per student, all materials provided, age requirements and limited number of students per workshop. July 14, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Egg Basket Weaving Workshop, ages 12+, maximum 15 students; July 15, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 3D Book Making Workshop, ages 15+, maximum 6 students; July 17, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beer Can Pinhole Photography Workshop, ages 13+, maximum 8 students; July 17, 5 p.m., Film-making Workshop, ages above 16+, maximum 12 students; July 18, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holga Photography Workshop, ages above 13+, maximum 12 students; July 20, 4 p.m., Wheat Pasting 101, all ages, BAC member free entry; July 21, 5 p.m., Digital Art, ages 13+ (ages 12 and under must have adult present), maximum 20 students; July 22, 12 p.m., ages 13+ (ages 12 and under must have adult present), 20 students maximum; July 22 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Theater Production Workshop, ages above 14+, maximum 20 students. 304-253-9226, Get more information and save your seat at https://beckleyartcenter.com/education-1
Saturday, July 15
• Ryan Brandenburg - Fireside Jam, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m., The Outpost - New River Gorge Campground, 843 Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. A night of acoustic folk music with singer-songwriter Ryan Brandenburg, who specializes in flat picking acoustic guitar and clawhammer banjo, bringing a range of American folk music to life with his performances. From classic country to old time Appalachian and bluegrass, Brandenburg's music reflects the rich heritage of American folk music. Fireside Jams are free Saturday night music events, at the heart of the Gorge. 304-860-9121; https://outpostnrg.com/events/ryan-brandenburg-july-15-2023
• Groovin’ in the Hill Free Summer Concert Series, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Lively Family Amphitheater, 44 Kelly Ave., Oak Hill. Free concerts. July 15 – The Kind Thieves with special guest Shawn Benfield & The Resolution. 304-469-9541; https://visitwv.com/event/groovin-in-the-hill-free-summer-concert-series/2023-07-15/
Sunday, July 16
• Phil Dirt and The Dozers, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m., Cliffside Amphitheatre, 4700 Grandview Road, Beaver. Phil Dirt & The Dozers will transport you to another time and place, the classic rock ‘n' roll of America’s golden years. The Dozers perform the intricate vocal harmonies of the Beach Boys, Four Seasons, the Eagles and many more. 304-256-6800. For more information and to order tickets, visit https://www.theatrewestvirginia.org/event/phil-dirt-amd-the-dozers/
Monday, July 17
• Let’s MTN. Big Together Beginners Monday Evening Group Ride free, 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Arrowhead Bike Farm and Campground, 8263 Gatewood Road, Fayetteville. A guided group ride on the Arrowhead trail system, and an opportunity for some GNO action. $10 mountain bike rentals every Monday night for participants. 304-900-5501, https://arrowheadbikefarm.com
Wednesday, July 19
• "Rocket Boys the Musical," 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m., Cliffside Amphitheatre, 4700 Grandview Road, Beaver. A musical based on the 1998 New York Times #1 bestseller by NASA engineer Homer Hickam, also immortalized in the hit film "October Sky." The memoir of a misfit coal miner’s son who engages some skeptical friends to join his dream of rockets and space is one of the leading Community/Library Reads across the country, a staple on school lists, and is published now in nearly every language across the globe. 304-256-6800. Get tickets at https://www.theatrewestvirginia.org/event/rocket-boys-the-musical-18/
Thursday, July 20
• Paint & Sip at Skyline Lodge Pub & Grill – paint a mermaid, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., 127 Lakeview Drive, Ghent. $35 includes all materials and step-by-step instructions on a 16×20-inch canvas. This event is beginner-friendly, and no prior painting experience is required. Food and drink will be available for purchase. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-sip-at-skyline-lodge-pub-grill-mermaid-tickets-646688130607, 304-787-6201
• Thursday Evening Group Ride, free event, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Arrowhead Bike Farm and Campground, 8263 Gatewood Road, Fayetteville. Every Thursday evening, meet for a group ride on trails right across the street from Arrowhead Bike Farm. Bring your own bike and helmet or rent one from Arrowhead for the evening. Walk up or schedule online. 304-900-5501, https://arrowheadbikefarm.com
Friday, July 21
• Fleetwood Macked (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) Battle of the Bands Winner, 6:30 p.m., Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, at Schoenbaum Stage, presented by Moses Auto Group and hosted by the City of Charleston, a free concert series. 304-348-8000; http://www.liveontheleveecharleston.com
Saturday, July 22
• Into the Fog - Groove in the Gorge Music Series, 7:30 p.m. - 11 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., The Outpost New River Gorge, 843 Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. An evening of Into the Fog, food trucks, massage therapy and art vendors. Into The Fog is a four-piece band that brings together diverse musical backgrounds to create a blend of bluegrass and jam music. $10 in and $13 DOS. 304-860-9121; https://outpostnrg.com/events/into-the-fog-groove-in-the-gorge-music-series
• Local Order of Moose, Davisson Brothers Band performing, 6 p.m., Beckley Moose Lodge 1606, 410 New River Drive, Beckley. Davisson Brothers Band is an American country music group, "from the hills of West Virginia," composed of brothers Chris Davisson (lead guitar, slide guitar), and Donnie Davisson (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Gerrod Bee (bass guitar, background vocals), and long-time friend Aaron Regester (drums). 304-254-0410, https://davissonbrothersband.com/davisson-brothers-band/
• Jonathan Foster Music, 7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m., Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St., Charleston. On tour, acoustic songwriter Jonathan Foster performs at Taylor Books in Charleston. Forging his own American dream, songwriter Jonathan Foster brings a roots blend of Folk-Americana music as a recording and performing artist. He is known for his soulful vocals, acoustic guitar and harmonica, passionate delivery, and off-the-beaten-path introspective lyrics. 304-342-1461, https://www.jfmusic.net/tour
Thursday, July 27
• Fayette County Farmer’s Market, 2 p.m - 6 p.m., Rick Rutledge Pavilion, beside DHHR on Virginia Street, Oak Hill. 304-982-0666; fayettecofarmersmarket07@yahoo.com
• D&D 5th Edition, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Princeton Public Library, 920 Mercer St., Princeton. Teens and young adults are the target audience for the in-person gaming session, but all ages are welcome. Please inquire at either circulation desk, call 304-487-5045, or email princetonlibrarywv@gmail.com for details.
• West Virginia Jazz Orchestra, 6:30 p.m., 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Carnegie Hall’s 2023 Ivy Terrace Concert Series continues with the West Virginia Jazz Orchestra playing favorites from the big band era. Ivy Terrace Concerts take place outside in front of Carnegie Hall and are free to the public. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic. The concerts are over at 8 p.m. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
Friday, July 28
• Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle Band, 6:30 p.m., free event. Live on the Levee, 700 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston. 304-348-8000; https://www.pricehillhustle.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.