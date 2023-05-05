Rikki Bell will bring her original songs and stories to the White Sulphur Springs Public Library for a free concert on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m.
Bell will share music from her CD “The Curious Heart” which was inspired by her life long journey thorough the Appalachian Highlands.
Bell has performed at the Berklee Performance Center in Boston, Tamarack in Beckley and in various other local venues.
The hour-long concert promises lilting melodies, gentle rhythms and the hard scrabble lyrics associated with Appalachian music.
Light refreshments will follow.
The Library is located at 344 W Main St in White Sulphur Springs. Please call 304-536-1171 with any questions.
