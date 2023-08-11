Then there is the 2006 adaptation of the popular horror franchise “Silent Hill.” The original game isn’t even set in West Virginia, and Silent Hill is a fictional city, yet the story makes some allusions to a coal fire under the city that once again uses stereotypical tropes to paint a portrayal of the region for exploitative purposes. While the battle for the heart of Appalachia remained symbolic and metaphorical in “October Sky,” it would result in blood on the silver screen in the 1987 epic film “Matewan,” which is one of the only films shot in West Virginia to be nominated for an Academy Award. Shot in Thurmond, “Matewan” tells the story of the Battle of Matewan, a true story in which a shootout occurred in the small mining town between the underground laborers and a private detective agency meant to break apart their strikes. The intersection of American industrialism, labor solidarity, the Wild West and technological innovation makes the Mountain State a ripe area for dramatic, engaging and thought-provoking story telling.
Being set here vs. being about here
- By Riley McCoy columnist
-
-
