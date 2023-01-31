The Fayette County Beekeepers will hold beginner beekeeping classes starting Feb. 23 and running weekly for six consecutive Thursdays, ending on March 31.
The classes will be at the Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, 401 Maple Ave., Fayetteville, WV 25840. Classes are aimed at people who have never kept bees through beekeepers with one to two years’ experience. Classes will be taught by Rick Forren. Cost is $25 and registration will be on the first night of class. Payment may be made by cash or check, with checks made payable to the Fayette County Beekeepers Association.
