Winter is not my favorite season. The cold doesn't bother me, but I hate the snow and ice. Let me clarify, I hate the result of the snow – the slick roads, slick sidewalks and parking lots, crunching my way to the car and wondering, with each step, is this the one that will take me to the ground. Well, you get the picture.
If it snows a little on Christmas Eve, I'm good until the following year.
I know there are those who love the season and all it brings – the cold, the snow, the ice. To them, I say, enjoy it! I'm glad some people can, because there is nothing to be done about it.
As I write this, the outside temperature is turning from frigid to spring-like but will again return to frigid before the week is out, according to forecasts.
The off-and-on snows of the previous week have finally melted under the constant rain pummeling the roof. Ahh, the joys of a West Virginia winter!
Despite the vaccines being doled out, the Covid-19 pandemic is still casting its net of misery and death across the globe.
At least one long-term weather prediction has proffered that this winter will be warmer than average. Warmer, however, seems to be a state of mind when it comes to winter. I am comfortable with a windbreaker in the high 30s; my daughter bundles up like Nanook of the North when the temperature hovers around 70 in the living room.
Medical experts predict the Covid-19 pandemic will get worse in the next few months even with the vaccines. New variants are also appearing on the horizon.
With winter's bite still nipping at the door and experts cautioning us not to let down our guard against the pandemic, it appears that inside is where we need to be.
Nothing makes being indoors more enjoyable than the smells of something delicious simmering in the kitchen. One of my family's favorites is beef stew, which my granddaughter still insists is beef soup. Either way, it's a good choice on a cold, wet day. Serve it with a salad and cornbread, or maybe a crunchy bread.
•
Beef Stew
1 lb. beef stew meat
1 medium onion, chopped
1 64 oz. container of tomato juice
4 large potatoes, cut into chunks
4 carrots, sliced
4 celery stalks, sliced
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. chili powder
½ tsp. ground mustard
2 bay leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
Roll the stew meat in flour, then brown in a large pot.
Add the onion and spices; continue cooking until the meat is done.
Pour in the tomato juice.
Stir in the vegetables; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for at least an hour, stirring occasionally. Remove the bay leaves before serving.
•
This recipe was handed down from my mom. I doubt, however, she made it the same way every time. She was always tweaking and trying new versions of everything she cooked.
As for myself, I don't measure the spices. I take the container and shake it across the pot. So, you might like a little more or a little less, depending on personal taste. I think oregano would be good, maybe a little rosemary too, though I've yet to try them.
As for the vegetables, I like a lot of potatoes, so I actually use six.
Instead of the celery and carrots, I have dumped a bag of frozen mixed vegetables into the pot.
Beef stock can be used instead of tomato juice, but my bunch likes the tomato taste.
Play around with the recipe; make it your own.
And, no matter what Old Man Winter still has in store for us this year, make the most of it. We will be complaining about the heat soon enough.
Contact Mary Catherine Brooks at mcbrooks@register-herald.com.