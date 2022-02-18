A hot bowl of comfort food could be just the thing to carry us through until Concord Charlie's prediction of an early spring comes to fruition.
And Chef Michele Koeniger, head of dining services at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, says her Beef Barley Stew fits the bill.
Koeniger suggests doubling the recipe and freezing the leftovers in smaller batches. The hearty stew, she says, is great with day-old bread.
Beef Barley Stew
Serves 8
Ingredients
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 onion, diced small
1 clove garlic, minced
2 carrots, peeled & sliced
1 small potato, peeled & medium diced
1 stalk celery, sliced
2 cups cooked beef
6 cups reduced sodium beef broth
1 (15 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes
2/3 cup barley
1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp. thyme
1 package beef gravy mix
1 bay leaf
2 tbsp. red wine
2 tbsp. fresh parsley
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions
1. Cook onions and garlic in oil over medium heat until softened.
2. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer covered about 40-50 minutes or until barley is cooked.
3. Remove bay leaf and serve.
