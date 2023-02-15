At one point in 1978, the Bee Gees were responsible for either performing or writing nine of the songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The trio sold 220 million records worldwide.
Only one of the Gibb Brothers still survives, so you can’t see them performing anywhere now, but the Beckley Concert Association (BCA) is hosting a concert by an acclaimed tribute band, the New York Bee Gees. The show will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium.
The New York Bee Gees Tribute Show is comprised of some of Long Island, New York’s most versatile and exceptionally talented players. The band includes present or former members of well-known acts including The Alan Parsons Project, Meatloaf, Queen, Blue Oyster Cult, Herman’s Hermits, Enrique Iglesias, and more. They perform regularly to sold-out crowds at The Paramount Theater and BB King NYC, as well as the NYCB Theater at Westbury, the Empire Casino, and The Suffolk Theater.
B.B. King NYC wrote, “The NY Bee Gees Tribute Show presents the most extravagant Bee Gees show a fan can experience. The band offers all of the classic 70’s disco hits from 'Stayin’ Alive' to 'Night Fever' while embracing their early works such as 'To Love Somebody' and ‘Massachusetts.' The New York Bee Gees delivers songs from every decade of the Bee Gees catalog with a stunning production, powerful vocals and the professional stage presence to fill any club or casino.”
According to Scott Worley, president of the BCA, “We have been looking forward to bringing a Bee Gees Tribute Band to the community for a very long time. There are several to choose from, and this one was the best in every aspect, from musical quality to showmanship.”
Worley says there is a tremendous amount of musical entertainment in this season's offerings, with two more concerts to finish the season. The jazz stylings of the Judy Carmichael Duo are on tap March 9. The season wraps up with harpist Megan Davis on April 20.
Tickets will be available at the door for the New York Bee Gees concert at $25, and season tickets are still available as well. A season pass costs $45 for adults or $40 for seniors. For more information, visit the BCA Facebook page or www.beckleyconcerts.com
