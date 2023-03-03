While many civic organizations have seen their numbers and activities decline in recent years, the GFWC Beckley Woman’s Club has been on an upswing. Nine new members joined the 119-year-old club during the last year, and civic involvement increased as well.
During “Youth Arts Month” club members enjoyed musical offerings from students of Mary Payne Salts, as well as Myles Ragalyi. The artwork of Max Harper and Woodrow Wilson High School’s Art Club was also on display. Club member Jess Ward shared her artistic talents during Beckley’s “Coffee and Tea” event by offering free face or arm painting. Members also made baked goods and provided fresh fruit at “Sweet Treats.”
Both club women and community friends portrayed “Great Women of American History” during a performance at the clubhouse. From Sacagawea to Pearl Buck to Sally Ride, the life stories of these American icons were described in the presentation, which will be repeated this year.
The club became involved with Harmony’s Breath, a group that counsels and assists women who have had miscarriages or stillbirths or suffered the death of infants. Club members made glass ornaments with feathers inside for the care packages these ladies receive, and also gave monetary donations to the group. This is an association that will continue in 2023. For the first time since Covid put a stop to it, the clubhouse welcomed dragons and princesses inside during the Fall/Halloween Festival. Some 100 youngsters enjoyed treats and games and had their fortunes read by Maleficent. This is a free event, thanks to community sponsors Tim R. Berry Real Estate and Eckley Orthodontics.
The Woman’s Club ended the year on a high note by providing more than $1,000 worth of coats and jackets to designated children at Crescent Elementary. The club is also giving $500 worth of books to the school library. A grant from Mac’s Toy Fund provided the funding for these donations. This is the second year in a row the Woman’s Club has given coats and books to a local school.
Another bright spot at the end of the year was participating in the Beckley Christmas Parade. Our “Living Snow Globe” won a second-place trophy in the Social Organizations category.
In 2023 the Woman’s Club plans to continue its involvement in Beckley Events, as well as using the clubhouse as a gathering place for social and civic groups. Guests from a variety of organizations speak at Woman’s Club meetings, and a number of different groups use the building for activities. The clubhouse is available for rent for events ranging from weddings to birthday parties, and is available to non-profit organizations for a reduced rate.
The GFWC Beckley Woman’s Club is open to all area women interested in joining. Meetings are every third Tuesday of the month at the clubhouse located at 202 Park Ave., and dues are $40 per year. The Facebook page is GFWC Beckley Woman’s Club, and the website is www.beckleywomansclub.org. For further information, contact Cindy Worley at 304-228-1852.
