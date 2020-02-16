Beckley VAMC to host mobile memorial wall, picnic March 31

To observe Vietnam Veterans Day, Beckley VAMC will host a Vietnam Memorial Mobile Wall and picnic on Tuesday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The wall, a project of the West Virginia State Council Vietnam Veterans of America, serves as a memorial for all West Virginia’s more than 732 Vietnam veterans who were killed in action, held as a prisoner of war, or those still missing in action. A special addition was recently added to honor West Virginians lost in other wars and conflicts. The mobile wall makes its way through West Virginia communities. Many Vietnam veterans have never had the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. to see the national monument, and the wall is a way to recognize and pay homage to those who gave their all.
National Vietnam Veterans Day is observed on March 29 to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who served in the Vietnam War. President Trump signed into law the Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, designating March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, nine million Americans served during the Vietnam War period and more than six million are living today.
The wall will be on display at the Beckley VAMC adjacent to the picnic shelter by the parking garage. The picnic, funded by Voluntary Services Office, will begin at 11 a.m. and will include BBQ, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, chips, drinks and desserts. If there is inclement weather, the picnic will take place in the Auditorium.
The public is invited to attend. There will be a Vietnam Veteran guest speaker (to be announced) and special Vietnam Veteran lapel pins.
As authorized by Congress and on behalf of the nation, we are doing what should have been done 50 years ago: thanking and honoring our Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice just as America did for the veterans of World War II and Korea. The Beckley VAMC is thankful for the community’s support of our nation’s heroes.
For more information, contact Public Affairs Officer Sara Yoke at 304-255-2121 ext. 4883 or sara.yoke@va.gov.