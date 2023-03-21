beckley, w.va. – Beckley VA Medical Center is hosting an in-person women veterans town hall on Thursday, March 30, at 5 p.m. in the facility’s auditorium.
Women veterans from all eras are encouraged to attend and participate.
The women’s health program will give a facility update, and the floor will be open for women veterans to ask any questions or address concerns they may have.
This is the first in-person town hall for women since Covid-19, and masks are required. Masks will be provided if you do not have one.
