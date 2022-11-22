beckley, w.va. -- The Beckley VA Medical Center is seeking caregivers in southern West Virginia for its Medical Foster Home program.
The program began in 2010 and recently expanded to the Beckley VAMC, offering a long-term home environment for veterans who are unable to live independently.
The program provides an economical housing alternative to nursing home care for veterans who prefer a home-like setting. It is also a way for persons of interest in caregiving to work in their own homes.
The program is looking for caregivers who are willing to take veterans into their homes and provide 24-hour supervision as well as needed personal assistance.
Caregivers must live within a 60-mile radius of the Beckley VA Medical Center and outpatient clinics in Greenbrier and Mercer counties.
Caregivers are paid monthly, with the cost of services being dependent upon the care needs of the veteran.
Potential caregivers and those interested in additional information about this program may contact Brittany Henderson, Medical Foster Home coordinator for the Beckley VA Medical Center, at 304-207-7370 or by email at Brittany.Henderson1@va.gov. To learn more about the program visit http://www.va.gov/Geriatrics/pages/Medical_Foster_Homes.asp.
