The Beckley VAMC Caregiver Program will hold a virtual resource fair on Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.
The goal is to engage with caregivers, family members, and community partners, “to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services.”
To participate virtually, call 1-800-767-1750, code 91998#.
This event will provide a wealth of information for caregiver and families, along with sharing a host of tools and resources that are available within the VA and our local community partners.
Participants include FMRS; Marie Bechtel from WV Legal Aid; Volunteers of America; Raleigh County Commission of Aging; Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO); Angela Mouse from Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM); Joy Napier from Beckley VAMC Suboxone Clinic; The Vet Center; and Beckley VAMC Peer Support Program.
RSVP is requested for attendance purposes. Those interested in attending or needing additional information, please call 304-255-2121 ext. 4789 or ext. 4790. If you would like a copy of the presentation material, please call to provide an email address.