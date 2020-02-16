Beckley to host second Coffee & Tea Celebration in April

Planning has begun for Beckley’s second annual Coffee & Tea Celebration, which will be Saturday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Neville Street. Hosted by Beckley Events and local coffee and tea shops/vendors, the event will offer coffee and tea tastings, desserts/other food, music, authors and other activities.
The Events Committee is inviting businesses to consider using this opportunity to promote their coffee or tea-related business or organization.
“Our first Coffee & Tea Celebration last year was a success, and we are excited to grow the event. New this year, the Smooth Impressions Car Club will host a Cars & Coffee Show in the lot beside of Word Park. Also, since Beckley was established on April 4, 1838, we can celebrate the city’s birthday,” Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events said.
Coffee and tea participants may offer samples in exchange for tickets during the event. Attendees purchase tickets for samples (five for $5), and the drink/dessert participants collect their tickets in exchange for samples. Sample cups will be provided, and participants will be reimbursed 50 cents per ticket collected after the event. Participants may sell larger cups of their drink or dessert portions, or other food or items at their business or booth. The tickets may also be used for samples of optional coffee/tea-infused desserts/food. A few food trucks and specialty food vendors (i.e., honey or other food that complements coffee and tea) may be part of the block party.
Enjoy music by the Thomas Danley Band at Jim Word Memorial Park, and Chloe Florence & Bryce Painter and others on Neville Street. Activities such as meeting local authors, Coffee with a Cop, art activities, a history walk, gift basket prize drawings and games are being planned. Car show registration will be between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., with awards presented at 1:30 p.m. Tasting tickets are included with the show registration.
Booths will be set up along the block of Neville Street from Woodlawn Avenue to Heber Street and inside businesses along Neville Street, plus in the lane beside Word Park. Outdoor booth spaces along the street will be available, and a few booths may be set up inside a Neville Street building. Participants must follow all requirements of the Health Department. Nonrestaurant participants may contact the Health Department (304-252-8531) to learn if a temporary food handling card is needed for specific items. Space is limited, so if interested in participating, complete the registration form on the Beckley Events page of the city’s website (www.beckley.org) by March 20 or call 304-256-1776 for more details.