Beckley’s Sweet Treats and the Emergency Preparedness Fair are scheduled for Saturday from noon - 3 p.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.
With the possibility of rain in the forecast, the plan is to move the event to the middle level of the Beckley Intermodal Gateway, along with the driveway and along Leslie C. Gates Place (for food trucks). The call by the committee to move from the top plaza to the middle level will be made Saturday morning.
In addition to dessert and preparedness fair booths and music on the middle level, additional visitor parking is available on that level as well. In the past, the transit level was used as a rain option, but with more food trucks using generators, it can be loud in that location.
Around 80 young performers will be part of five groups providing entertainment during the event.
“We hope that the community and visitors will still attend the event despite the weather and support the young performers, the vendors, and food trucks who have committed to the event,” Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events said in a press release.
Proceeds from dessert tasting ticket sales will go to the United Way and the Bill Withers statue bronzing fund. For $5, purchasers receive five sample tickets and a People’s Choice voting coin. Tickets are available online at beckley.org or during the event.
