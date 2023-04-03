beckley, w.va. – In February the Rotary Club of Beckley embarked on a project titled For the Love of Reading. The project aligns with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides a book a month to children from birth to age 5.
The service project’s goal was to partner with the labor and delivery department at Raleigh General Hospital and create a congratulatory gift for babies born in the hospital that includes a note of congratulations and an enrollment form for Imagination Library.
Over 300 books and $6,658 were donated with $3,000 coming by way of a district grant. Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare donated $1,500.
Books and Imagination Library enrollment forms will be delivered to Raleigh General on Wednesday, April 5.
Beckley Rotary Club Foundation Chair Tom Lemke informed the club that less than 45 percent of eligible children in Raleigh County are enrolled in the free program.
The club organized a service project to raise awareness on enrolling in Imagination Library. They also partnered with Delta Kappa Gamma, which also supports the efforts of Imagination Library enrollment.
On Valentine’s Day, members of the Beckley Rotary Club were challenged to sponsor a child, a donation of at least $25, to increase enrollment in the program.
In addition to monetary donations, the club collected new or used age-appropriate books.
The monetary donations will go to Marshall University’s June Harless Center for Imagination Library, which oversees the statewide programming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.