Ninety percent of the American Red Cross workforce are volunteers, a Red Cross press release notes, and the Beckley office is seeking to round up people who want to join the Red Cross volunteer team.
The American Red Cross Community Volunteer Roundup will be from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Beckley Red Cross Office at 200 Industrial Drive.
For more information, contact Katie Thompson, senior volunteer recruitment specialist, at Katie.Thompson@redcross.org or 304-962-7488.
