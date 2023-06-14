Beckley, W.Va. – The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum will celebrate West Virginia Day, Tuesday, June 20, with traditional music played by Isiaac “Squared” on the Rahall Company Store porch and Carol Dameron selling her West Virginia coal jewelry.
“Every month, during the summer, we like to do something special for the local community as well as our out-of-town visitors,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Gray Baker in a press release. "We have the Honey Festival, the Fall Festival, Kids Fest and in June we celebrate West Virginia’s birthday.”
At the Youth Museum, visitors can explore the exhibition Animationland. The exhibit explores all the facets of animation. Come channel your creativity using animation basics, such as storyboarding, sketching, stop, motion, movie making and more.
And because it’s a birthday celebration, cupcakes will be served and a discount admission will be set at $11 per person all day long.
The Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum are located in the New River Park. Hours are daily, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information on rates and tours check the website at www.beckley.org and click on the Exhibition Coal Mine or the Youth Museum link or call 304-256-1747or 304-252-3730.
