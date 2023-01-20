April Taylor has been named area sales manager for UScellular in West Virginia, allowing the Beckley native to move back home.
Taylor, who has a comprehensive background in customer service with 20 years of wireless/sales experience, will be responsible for leading a team of store leaders and their wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs.
Taylor most recently lived in Asheville, N.C., for five years, where she served as area sales manager.
Prior to working for UScellular in Asheville, Taylor served as manager of the Beckley UScellular store, and as business development manager and store manager in Galax, Va.
Along with working in the Mid-Atlantic region, she worked in Illinois for three years and received a UScellular Dynamic Excellence Award in 2017. Prior to UScellular, Taylor worked in telemarketing for Global Contact Services and Landmark Verizon Services.
As a native of Beckley, Taylor said in a company press release that she is excited to get back to her roots, get re-engaged with the chamber and local non-profits and reconnect with friends and family.
Taylor graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and is enrolled in Blue Ridge Community College. She lives with her husband, four girls and two cats who have already re-located back to the area.
