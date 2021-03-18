CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Humanities Council has announced four new citizen members recently elected to its program committee. The Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities.
The newly elected citizen members are:
Sam Petsonk, Beckley-based lawyer focusing on labor and employment law, public education, and other matters of community concern.
James Broomall, associate professor of history at Shepherd University, and the director of the George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War
Amanda Chapman, assistant professor of language and literature at Glenville State College
Rachael Meads, professor of Appalachian culture, music, and ethnomusicology at Shepherd University
The new members will serve a three-year term from June 1, 2021, to June 1, 2024.
The Humanities Council budgets more than $800,000 for grants and programs each year. The program committee recommends funding decisions to the Humanities Council board of directors. The 22-member committee includes 11 members drawn from the Council board and 11 citizen members who represent education and the public.