Think back to 1950 when Beckley became one of the state’s largest cities. Our town’s topographic location forced roads to pass through it. That has proven to be a real advantage to our area over the past 75 years as we have grown to be the major retail, health care and educational hub of southern West Virginia.
Today, our county has a population of just under 75,000, but traffic statistics show that our population is more like 220,000 due to the number of people traveling from bordering counties for our goods and services. Coal industry communities have relied on the urban area of Beckley for better employment as mining jobs have fluctuated over the years. This migration of day commuters has contributed to the continued development of our large service sector. Small businesses continue to crop up in Beckley, and on a national level, small businesses are responsible for 60 percent of net new jobs.
Our location, within one day’s travel of three-fifths of the U.S. and Canadian population centers, and the relatively new designation of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve continue to feed consumers into our local economy, as well. National Parks are bucket list items for people across the world and true economic drivers to a community.
In this post-pandemic era, our region is still suffering its share of economic challenges such as workforce participation and supply chain issues, but with several bright spots in our future, I believe we are coming back stronger. Our local leaders are creating resource efficiencies in water and energy to make our community more resilient and ensure a higher quality of life. Our leaders are also looking at our outdoor recreational assets as a way to improve quality of life as user groups like hikers, mountain bikers, rock climbers, paddlers, fishing buffs, campers and ATV enthusiasts are seeking a place to live where they can take advantage of their favorite recreational opportunity close to home.
We have a sustainable, competitive advantage to other developing cities across the United States. You can’t recreate our rivers and mountains and the available land to develop into outdoor attractions like what we have in Beckley. Some of the ways in which our community leaders are seeking to make our assets more accessible is by creating connectivity from neighborhoods to local attractions to walking trails to businesses. Creating an urban walking and biking trail system will help local businesses flourish.
At the Chamber of Commerce, we’re using our BRCCC Foundation to complement the quality of life initiatives that our city and county leaders are planning. Our mission includes the continual upgrading of our “product” which is our community. Many of our goals for 2023 are centered around improving the appearance of our community through beautification and public art. These types of projects will pair well with the community’s outdoor recreation plan because as we improve the appearance of our community, we improve the marketability of our region. A visually appealing community increases property values, attracts businesses/tourists and improves our image. A proliferation of arts projects in our community will demonstrate an appreciation of creativity and diversity which can create the kind of quality of place that attracts others.
The foundation is working on two massive 50 foot murals on the two I 64 Bridge Piers located in Glen Morgan along Beaver Creek as you enter into Beckley from the South. Our artists, Melissa Doty and Nichole Westfall, have designed a colorful, modern configuration of scenes and icons that provide a burst of color and are representative of activities available in our area like mountain biking, fishing, hiking, climbing and kayaking. They’ve also included animals that are native to WV: the cardinal, a black bear, a great horned owl, the brown trout and a monarch butterfly. Local flora include rhododendron, dogwood leaves and flowers, and jewelweed. The murals are bold, eye-catching and energetic, and very, very different from anything else in the state.
So yes, the future of our region has many bright spots. All of the ways in which our leaders are targeting the benefits of our topographic location are going to help to create jobs and give residents more opportunity to contribute their talents to the workforce and the community. We should all be excited about the planning that is taking place to put Beckley / Raleigh County on everyone’s map.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.