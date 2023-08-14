Beckley, W.Va. – The sixth annual Beckley Honey Festival, hosted by the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors can learn how to raise bees, taste and purchase local honey, see live honeybee demonstrations, visit informational display tents, and participate in various activities.
Special children’s activities will take place at the Youth Museum such as bee dissections, an art activity, and visitors can see the Animationland exhibit.
"The event has grown each year and everyone loves the activities and really appreciates the opportunity to purchase locally sourced honey and learn about beekeeping and the importance of honeybees,” said Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker in a news release. "From the underground tour to the exhibits at the Youth Museum, our site is all about educating people in a unique way. Most of the time we educate about our Appalachian Coal heritage, but now, the third Saturday in August, is all about honey and the honeybee.
“The broader public needs to be more aware of the myriad of issues that confront bees and how truly important they are to the agriculture industry worldwide,” Baker said. "Anybody that really wants to learn about bees and beekeeping needs to come because the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association can tell them everything they need to know. These guys are just great to work with, they have so much knowledge but even better, there will be local honey vendors selling their honey."
Music will be provided by the Long Point String Band throughout the day. There will also be specialty vendors and food vendors selling hot dogs, smoked pork, roasted corn on the cob, kettle corn, drinks and fudge. Exhibition Coal Mine tours will be available all day at discounted rates.
The Beckley Honey Festival will take place at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. The Mine is located at 513 Ewart Ave. adjacent to New River Park. For more information, call 304-256-1747.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.