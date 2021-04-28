Beckley Grows is building community through gardening.
The new program is a joint effort among the East Beckley Transformation Center (EBTC), West Virginia State University Extension program and a group of volunteers led by Dr. Kristi Dumas.
Each Wednesday, people of all ages in the city come together to grow vegetables and flowers and to form a sense of unity.
Dumas explained that during the pandemic her interest in gardening had blossomed.
"I did some light growing before then, but really delved into it (during the pandemic)," she said. "It was always something I wanted to do."
Dumas' own love of growing things prompted her to reach out to Vicki Webb, project director of the EBTC. EBTC is a mission to offer after-school tutoring by certified teachers to students. The program, which is housed on Antonio Avenue, also offers services like STEM education and various enrichment classes. Webb brainstormed the center, which is part of the WVU-Tech Community Transformation Project, a nonprofit organization under the Muster Project, which provides a Saturday program for students from Kindergarten through 12th grade in robotics, coding, one-button studio, urban gardening, 3D printing and youth entrepreneurship.
When she began her own gardening, Dumas thought about the good that a community garden could bring to Beckley. She said she approached Webb with the idea. Webb explained that EBTC already had an urban garden partially started but that there had not been enough volunteers and the helped needed to bring the garden to full fruition.
Dumas immediately reached out to a group of volunteers who came together with donations and their time to start Beckley Grows at EBTC.
Those volunteers met last month for the first time and have given generously.
"It's been so many people that have brought their own stuff to give the garden," said Dumas. "We've had lots of donations.
"One of the gentlemen from the community came in and donated all the soil," she added. "We've had other people that have donated seeds and starter kits and all kinds of great stuff.
Volunteers include Christina Baisden, Amanda Bodkin, Melissa Keaton and Debbie Graff, said Dumas.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold called Beckley Grows "tremendous" and thanked Webb and Dumas for spearheading the activity.
"It's a sign of Beckley growing, only only in that respect, with these great community gardens, but there are things on the horizon for the City of Beckley to grow in a number of ways," said Rappold. "The community gardens are fantastic.
"The raised gardens, the enthusiasm, the ability to produce meaningful food for the community, it's tremendous," he said.
Dumas said most of the work, so far, has been done indoors.
"We've been trying to work and do as much as we can, inside, before we go outside and avoid the frost," Dumas said.
Volunteers had about 10 large, raised beds on Friday. They are putting down more, reported Dumas. When the threat of frost has passed, volunteers will take the seedlings out to the garden.
The goal is to raise both flowers and vegetables, which volunteers will take to neighborhood residents and share among themselves.
A sense of community spirit quickly developed from the garden and turned into a deeper project than "just" gardening. In fact, one of Beckley Grow's slogans is #MoreThanAGarden, said Dumas.
Beckley Grows offers classes and crafts to young people. On Wednesday, the group made bird feeders.
They have also made fairy gardens and hosted an Easter egg hunt with help from Stephanie French and Shade Tree Car Club, Wendy Peters, Kris Kincaid, Bobby Kincaid, Sam Yurick, The Appalachian People's Front and Ward 5 Beckley Common Councilwoman Janine Bullock.
All ages participate in Beckley Grows, said Dumas. The program is bringing young people to older residents and vice versa.
Appalachian People's Front, a Beckley-founded coalition that is dedicated to mutual aid, political education and community building, has been providing healthy snacks every week. The snacks have a creative presentation, too, which Beckley Grows members enjoy.
"We have really evolved very, very quickly," Dumas said. "It's just been a really great collaborative effort and a great way to build community."
Dumas said the group has a Facebook page, "Beckley Grows" that publishes on weekly happenings.
"They can make suggestions or they can contact us and send us messages through Messenger," she said.
Beckley Grows meets every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the East Beckley Transformation Center at 200 Antonio Avenue.