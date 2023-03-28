The City of Beckley is kicking off its 2023 spring events with the third annual Coffee & Tea Celebration on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hosted by Beckley Events and local coffee and tea shops / vendors, the event will offer coffee and tea tastings, desserts, food trucks, musical showcases, a car show, and other activities in downtown Beckley. Anyone interested in a booth space should register by April 4. Details can be found on the city’s website at beckley.org.
Coffee and tea participants offer samples in exchange for tickets during the event. Attendees purchase tickets for samples (five for $5), and the drink/dessert participants collect their tickets in exchange for samples. Sample cups will be provided, and participants will be reimbursed for tickets collected after the event.
Participants may sell larger cups of their drink or dessert portions, or other food or items at their business or booth. Food trucks, specialty food vendors, artists, authors, activity, and seating booths may register to be part of the block party.
Participants need to follow all the requirements of the Health Department. Non-restaurant participants may contact the Health Department (304-252-8531) to learn if a temporary food handling card is needed for specific items.
To participate, the registration form is on the Beckley Events page of the City’s website (beckley.org). Deadline is April 4. Call 304-256-1776 for more details.
A variety of entertainment is lined up for the celebration including Susan Ketron, Kamron Lawson ("American Idol" contestant), Seeking Altitude, the Mount Hope Regional Band and The Untrained Professionals.
The Raleigh County Veterans Museum’s “Brew Up” display will present the history of coffee and tea as it relates to the military. A car show with Shade Tree Car Club is being planned along Main Street. Show cars can enter from Fayette Street (at Prince or McCreery streets).
A dual pageant for the Rhododendron & Appalachian Festivals is scheduled later in the day on April 22 at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre.
Beckley Events’ committee is also working on events for the Rhododendron Festival throughout May.
The annual Sweet Treats and the Emergency Preparedness Fair is being planned for May 13. Some of the other festival activities include Founder’s Day (May 21), walks, painting class, photo contest, exhibits, a pickleball tournament, and car shows. Follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook, or visit beckley.org, or call 304-256-1776 for more event details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.