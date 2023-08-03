Beckley Events is promoting three events over the next two days:
• Friday, Aug. 4 — Friday in the Park, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., at Jim Word Memorial Park, with music by Mike Kincaid (11:30 a.m.) and Kamron Lawson of “American Idol” (12:20 p.m.).
• Friday, Aug. 4 — Cruise Around Town, Archie’s Cruisers leave Beaver B-Mac between 6 and 6:30 p.m., riding to town, circling Robert C. Byrd Drive a couple of times, and ending at the 100 block of Main Street for a cruise-in with music by Jay Milam 6:15-7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 5 — McManus Trail Community Market, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., on the section of the trail beside Prince Street from McDonalds to the Dunlap building. Check out a variety of booths: food truck, desserts, crafts, retail, community organizations, and Coffee with a Cop.
