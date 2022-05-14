051522 Sweet Treats Bill Withers 9.jpg

(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Sidney Catus performs a Bill Withers tribute in singing "Ain't No Sunshine" during the combined Sweet Treats and second annual Bill Withers Tribute event underneath Beckley's Intermodal Gateway Saturday morning.

Sweet Treats, Preparedness Booths, and the Bill Withers Memorial Festival kicked off the Rhododendron Festival on May 14 at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, Sweet Treats returned along with the Emergency Preparedness Fair, as the events teamed up with the Bill Withers Memorial Festival.

Sweet Treats offered an opportunity for local businesses and organizations to promote themselves or their special dessert recipe. Scheduled dessert participants included United Way of SWV, The Dish, Holy O’s, Donut Connection, Beckley Woman’s Club, Tea Time, Raleigh County Community Action, Raleigh County 4-H, McDonalds, Hilltop Coffee, Greater Beckley Christian School, The Lunch Wagon, Beckley Children’s Theatre, and Beckley Pride. Ticket proceeds were to benefit the United Way of Southern WV and the Bill Withers Memorial statue bronzing.

The Emergency Preparedness Fair was to include booths representing the Southern WV Preparedness Partnership / Local Emergency Planning Committee, Beckley Sanitary Board, Beckley Fire Department, CERT, Beckley PD, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, American Red Cross and EOC.

The Rhododendron Festival continues through May 28. For more event details, visit “Beckley Events” on Facebook or on the city’s website or call 304-256-1776. Rhododendron Festival brochures listing the schedule are also available.

