Saturday, August 5
• McManus Trail Community Market, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., section of the trail from Prince Street/McDonalds area to the Dunlap building (historic Beckley Newspapers) at 345 Prince St. The $20 booth space charge will benefit Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center. Organizers are inviting a mix of booths, which may include downtown and other businesses, artists, antiques, flea market, retail, farmers market, and a food truck. A few community organizations will offer information about resources, promotional items, or a game/activity, and a health organization will offer blood pressure checks and health information. The Welcome Center along the trail, across the street from the market, is open on Saturdays, offering free bike rental and information. Beckley Police Department will set up with the McDonald’s booth to offer Coffee with a Cop. For more information, visit the Beckley Events Facebook page, call 304-256-1776 or 304-222-3376 or email jmoorefield@beckley.org.
• 10th Annual Summersville Lake Lighthouse Festival, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., 278 Summersville Lake Road, Mt. Nebo. Music all day from Thomas Danley, Cody Clayton Eagle, and Nite Phix Band. Food all day from The Sugar Wagon, MAD Concessions, New River Slices, Barbq Riot, Aurora Coffee & More, Jimmy’z Food Truck Mall, Almost Heaven Pepperoni Rolls, LLC. Prizes, kids’ games, raffles. 1-800-847-4898, https://visitwv.com/event/summersville-lighthouse-festival-2/
• Tamarack Courtyard Concert Series (free): noon - 2 p.m., 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley. Enjoy free live music in the outdoor courtyard in the center of the red-peaked-roof building. Musician: Jonah Carden. Eat at the restaurant, shop around the retail space and Fine Art Gallery, and take in the sounds of Appalachia from some of the talented West Virginia musicians. If it rains, the performance will still take place inside. 304-256-6843, https://visitwv.com/event/courtyard-concert-series/2023-07-08/
Thursday, August 10
• Youth Paint Night in the Park, Colorful Desert, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., Fayette County Park, Shelter 1, 1268 Fayette County Park Road, Fayetteville. Ages 10-14. Kids will learn about art concepts in a fun and supportive environment. $30 includes all materials and step-by-step instruction on a 16x20-inch canvas. Space is limited, so register early. Parents are invited to stick around. If dropping off children, please arrive 15 minutes early to fill out an emergency contact waiver. Acrylic paint will be used, so please have your child wear clothing that may accidentally get paint on it. https://www.eventbrite.com/d/wv--fayetteville/all-events/
• Live music with Alan Griffith, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m., Coal River Coffee Company, 64 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Family-friendly atmosphere, food, drinks (coffee, beer, wine and more). 304-786-2020, https://allevents.in/saint%20albans/200024439975753
Thursday, August 10, through Saturday, August 19
• State Fair of West Virginia, 947 Maplewood Ave., Fairlea, near Lewisburg. The fairgrounds that host the ten-day event feature a large open space for carnivals and exhibitions, a horse track, several pavilions and grandstands for live entertainment. The West Virginia State Fair is proud of its livestock shows at the Southern States Large Stock Arena and Tractor Supply Small Stock Arena, where you can see cows, horses, sheep, pigs, and even rabbits. Draft Horse Pulls and the Best Dressed Cow Contest. 304-645-1090, https://statefairofwv.com/
Friday, August 11, through Sunday, August 13
• Whitewater rafting, from 4 p.m. Aug. 11 - noon Aug. 13, New & Gauley River Adventures, 115 Oscar White Road, Lansing. Options ranging from mild to wild rafting trips that are suitable for travelers of all ages, including families, youth groups, and hard-core thrill seekers. Mild whitewater trips ranging from Class I to III rapids for soft adventure on Upper New River, to Class III to V rapids for the thrill seekers looking to peg their thrill meter on Lower New River or Lower Gauley, to the wildest trip — the Upper Gauley River. 800-759-7238, https://allevents.in/oak%20hill/200024372853602
Saturday, August 12
• An evening with Lua Flora, food trucks and art vendors, Groove in the Gorge Music Series free event, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m., The Outpost New River Gorge, 843 Fayette Station Road, Fayetteville. The Asheville, N.C.-based group’s sun-kissed melodies are rooted in the harmonies of Appalachia, rhythms of the West Indies, and lyricism of American folk. Live, the band allures listeners with gut-punching jams weaved between powerful lyrics. Lua Flora has supported Satsang, Franc Moody, Of Good Nature, Kendall Street Company, and more. Call 304-860-9121 or email info@outpostnrg.com. https://outpostnrg.com/events/lua-flora-groove-in-the-gorge-music-series
Friday, August 18, through Sunday, August 20
• 2023 R100 National Archery Tour, noon Aug. 18, 7 a.m. Aug. 19, 7 a.m. Aug. 20, 3405 Pipestem Drive, Pipestem. The R100 is a family-friendly 3D archery circuit that works with clubs all across the country to host R100 events. All events will be the same format including two 50-target ranges (the Safari Range and the North American Range). Also specialty shoots each day. 608-931-0068, https://www.r100.org/shop/pipestem-wv-2023/
Sunday, August 20
• Beckley Honey Festival, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, 513 Ewart Ave., Beckley. Honey bee products, activities, vendors and information. Visitors can learn how to raise bees, taste and purchase local honey, see live honey bee demonstrations, visit informational display tents, and participate in activities for the entire family. Special children’s activities will take place at the Youth Museum such as bee dissections, an art activity, and visitors can see the new museum exhibit. The Long Point String Band will provide music throughout the day. There will also be specialty vendors and food vendors. Exhibition Coal Mine tours will be available all day at discounted rates. 304-256-1747, raleighcountybeekeepers.com
Saturday, August 26, through Sunday, August 27
• West Virginia Spartan Trifecta Weekend, 6 a.m. Aug. 26 to 11 p.m. Aug. 27, the Summit Bechtel Reserve, 2550 Jack Furst Drive, Glen Jean. This event gives racers the ability to complete a Trifecta (Sprint 5K, Super 10K & Beast 21K) in just one weekend. Do one or do them all. This weekend also features a Spartan Trail Race. Kids obstacle course races are on the agenda. 304-465-2800, https://race.spartan.com/en/race/detail/7670/overview
