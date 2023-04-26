Beckley Dream Center, located at 224 Pinewood Drive, behind Family Worship Center in Beckley, will have an indoor yard sale, beginning May 2 and ending May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items for sale include furniture and new clothing. Cash only. For more information, call 304-252-3402.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video