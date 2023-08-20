The Beckley Concert Association season will kick off Thursday, Aug. 24, with a national fiddle, guitar and mandolin champion and his Grammy Award-winning wife.
Mark and Maggie O’Connor will take the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium stage at 7:30 p.m., bringing their musical collaboration to Beckley Concert Association members and the community.
Tickets are $30 at the door for non-members, or the concert is one of seven shows included with a $50 BCA 2023-24 membership.
Mark and Maggie each took home a Grammy for playing bluegrass in the O’Connor Band and recently collaborated on an Americana album project of mostly original vocal songs they sing together, other popular songs reimagined, and all of them supported by a small universe of acoustic instruments. The album is titled “Life After Life.”
“The album has really turned out beautiful for us,” said Mark O’Connor, a seven-time CMA Musician Of The Year. He is also the composer of a dozen full-scale concertos and symphonies, and his “Appalachia Waltz,” played with cellist Yo-Yo Ma, sold millions. Mark is still considered one of the greatest multi-instrument virtuosos of his era.
“Maggie’s vocals have a lot of personality,” he added. “She can tell a story – brings you in. As the harmony singer, I found a blend with her voice that worked, and that brought these songs right into our duo performances.”
Maggie O’Connor’s Georgia roots are evident in her singing, and her fiddle solos benefit from two degrees on violin from the Peabody Conservatory.
Thursday’s concert, hosted by local musician Jim Snyder, is the first of BCA monthly performances that run through April.
Other performances on the BCA schedule include a jazz doubleheader with the West Virginia Jazz Orchestra and the Vince Lewis Trio on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2:30 p.m.; A Portrait of Aretha, a tribute to the Queen of Soul, on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m.; a free performance by the New River Youth Symphony Orchestra on Monday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.; BritBeat, a Beatles tribute show, on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m.; Broadway singers and dancers Nic + Desi on Sunday, March 17, at 6 p.m.; and BCA’s Big Spring Thing at 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 14, featuring The Cleverlys, the Thomas Taylor Band, and comedian and Barney Fife impersonator Rick Roberts.
All performances will take place at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium.
For more information, visit www.beckleyconcerts.com.
