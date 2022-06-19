Faithful throughout the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston took to the streets to kick off the three-year National Eucharistic Revival for the Catholic Church in the United States with regional Eucharistic processions the weekend of June 18-19.
The weekend marked the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, a day when Catholics celebrate and honor the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ in the Sacrament of Holy Eucharist.
A Eucharistic procession is a Catholic tradition that dates back to the 14th century. Priests carry the Blessed Sacrament in an ornate vessel called a monstrance or ostensorium, which is in the form of a cross. Catholic families and organizations follow the priest outside of the church and into the streets as a show of honor and glory for Christ in the Holy Eucharist — Communion.
There are six vicariates (regions) within the state: Wheeling, Parkersburg, Clarksburg, Martinsburg, Charleston, and Beckley. Each hosted a Eucharistic procession as a respectful act of unity to give gratitude and honor to God. The public was welcome to participate in these reverent events.
Three regional events were planned for Catholics in the Beckley Vicariate. A procession followed the 6 p.m. Saturday Mass at Sacred Heart Parish, Bluefield. On Sunday, processions followed the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Francis de Sales Parish, Beckley, and Sacred Heart Parish, Princeton.
The National Eucharistic Revival begins with this Diocesan Year across the country. The Parish Year will begin in June 2023 and culminate July 17, 2024, at the National Eucharistic Congress July 17-21, 2024, in Indianapolis, when Catholics of all ages will gather for a conference to send the faithful out with a mission to serve and teach others about the Eucharist and Christ, whom Catholics understand to be the life of the World.