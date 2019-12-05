The City of Beckley will host its annual Christmas Parade this Saturday at 11 a.m.
The line-up will begin at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School for floats and vehicles. Children can arrive between 10 and 10:30 a.m. The drop off is in front of City National Bank on Park Avenue. All vehicles must enter from Woodlawn Avenue turning onto Park Avenue.
Bands and walking units will gather at 10 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.
The course the parade will follow is Park Avenue, right onto Third Avenue, right onto Neville Street, (walkers and bands at B.I.G.), left onto Heber Street, right onto Main Street, left onto Kanawha Street, left onto Prince Street, past the Police Department and ending at Leslie C. Gates Place.
Santa will ride at the end of the parade.
The organizing committee selected two options for the parade theme: “Home for the Holidays” and “Christmas Characters.” Floats should have signs on all four sides identifying the group on the float. Floats will compete in four categories: Religious, commercial, schools, and organizations. Trophies will be awarded for the best overall, four float categories (first, second and third), along with the judges’ choice walking unit, animal unit, classic car, plus bands. Cash prizes may be awarded for the best overall ($100) and first place in the four float categories ($50).
An awards ceremony will occur after the parade in the stage area at the corner of Neville and Heber Streets. Each party who participates with a float should send a representative to the ceremony to claim the appropriate trophy. Band trophies may be delivered separately. If you do not claim your trophy after the parade, please pick it up at City Hall, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
If heavy rain or extremely low temperatures (under 20 degrees) are forecasted for Saturday, a possible inclement weather make-up date may be Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m., if the weather improves by then. However, the city does not normally cancel or postpone events.
The Woman’s Club of Beckley will open its Park Avenue clubhouse to the public during the line-up of the Beckley Christmas parade Saturday morning. The clubhouse is next to Bobby Pruitt Stadium, across the street from the spots used by Beckley Events to organize the parade floats.
Club members will offer a warm place for participants to sit down and stay warm before the parade begins. Hot chocolate and coffee will be for sale beginning at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to visit the clubhouse.