Beckley Events is back to dodging rain drops.
Last fall, rain postponed both the city’s annual Chili Night and the Veterans Parade, and this year is off to an inauspicious start.
A forecast of rain for Saturday morning has convinced Jill Moorefield at Beckley Events to move Saturday’s Coffee and Tea Celebration from its scheduled 11 a.m. start to 1 p.m.
If the rain persists, some events will move indoors.
Food trucks will be set up along downtown streets, and several businesses will be open. The Fruits of Labor Café is allowing for a few of the non-food/drink booths and performers to set up inside the café. The café also offers seating for event visitors to enjoy their samples.
The box office at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre will be the only ticket location during the event. Tickets are $5 for five sample tickets and a People’s Choice voting coin. Larger portions of drinks and other food items are available to purchase at each vendor.
The car show for the event has been canceled.
The updated performance schedule:
• 1 - 2 p.m. – The Untrained Professionals (portable stage at corner of Main Street and Shoemaker Square if dry, or indoors at The Axe Hole if raining)
• 1 - 1:40 p.m. – The Mount Hope Regional Band at Fruits of Labor Café on Neville Street
• 1:30 - 2 p.m. – Seeking Altitude at the Jim Word Memorial Park gazebo.
• 1:45 - 2 p.m. – Kamron Lawson (from "American Idol"), either at the Cardinal Plaza or inside Fruits of Labor
• 2 - 2:30 p.m. – Susan Ketron, either at the Cardinal Plaza or inside Fruits of Labor
“We hope that the community will attend this event and support these vendors and performers,” Moorefield said. "We are hoping that most of the rain will be moving out of our area at this time, but you might bring an umbrella just in case.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.