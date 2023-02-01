Beckley, w.va. – In recognition of American Heart Month, Beckley ARH Cardiology Associates will offer a Healthy Heart Fair Feb. 10 and 24 at the Beckley ARH Medical Mall.
The two-day event will feature free services including EKGs, lipid panels, blood pressure checks and stroke assessments.
Additionally, representatives from Best Ambulance Service will provide free glucose checks.
Results for all screenings will be available immediately, and members of the ARH cardiology team will be on-site if needed.
“We just want to raise awareness in the community about the risk of heart disease and hopefully help people to either ease their minds that they’re OK, or to help them see a physician, if needed,” said Natalie Sargent, clinic head nurse for Beckley ARH Hospital.
Sargent said the heart fair, which took a pause from 2020-2022 due to Covid-19 concerns, is important in that it removes barriers to health care.
In addition to the screenings, participants will also receive tips for healthy eating and living and smoking cessation.
There are no age, health or financial requirements for the walk-in-only event, as Sargent says the only goal is to promote heart health in one of the nation’s unhealthiest regions.
The health care fair is scheduled for Feb. 10 and 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fasting is recommended for best results.
The Beckley ARH Medical Mall is located at 1256 N. Eisenhower Drive in the Cranberry Creek Shopping Center close to Sam’s Club.
For more information, call 304-254-2656.
