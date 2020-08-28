Beckley Area Foundation announces new fund

In the spirit of supporting the community, education, the arts and health, the Fama Morton Fund is being established by Anastasia Fama Morton and Ray Morton CFP® to honor the entrepreneurial character of the Fama and Morton families.
George Fama and his brothers Patsy, Tony and brother-in-law Nick Shucet founded Fama’s Shoe Stores in August 1952 and operated multiple shoe businesses for over 40 years. A pillar in “downtown” Beckley, Raleigh and Crossroads malls, their stores served as a stable foundation business for the local communities. George later supported and guided his twin sons Michael and Phillip in the establishment of Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders in 1999, as well as helping son Joe begin Fama’s Coins and Cards.
In 1985, Ray Morton began his financial planning practice (now Ameriprise Financial) and it continues to thrive today.
“We appreciate the Massey Foundation’s matching gift as this fund begins to grow. We are very grateful for the community’s support of our family businesses and want to encourage others to further BAF’s lasting legacies,” said Ray Morton, BAF board member.
If you are interested in donating, you may donate online by visiting bafwv.org or make a check payable to Beckley Area Foundation with “Fama Morton” in the memo line. Please mail your check to Beckley Area Foundation, 129 Main St., Ste 301, Beckley, WV 25801.
Beckley Area Foundation exists to improve the quality of life for Raleigh County residents by connecting community needs with the passions of families, businesses and individuals. Through strategic and responsive grant-making, BAF supports programs and organizations that create long-term solutions to the most pressing needs in our community. For more information about Beckley Area Foundation, call 304-253-3806 or visit bafwv.org.