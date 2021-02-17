Beckley Area Foundation announces Chloe E. O'Neal scholarship fund

John Dewey said, “Education is not preparation for life, education is life itself.” With that quote in mind, Jeff and Kristin O’Neal, along with their daughters Chloe O’Neal and Sophie Treadway, created the “Chloe E. O’Neal Education Scholarship Fund for People with Disabilities” at the Beckley Area Foundation. This need based scholarship will assist with tuition at select private schools in Raleigh County for students with disabilities as defined by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).
The O’Neal’s hope that this scholarship will provide an opportunity for parents or guardians of school-age children with disabilities to be able to work together with educators to develop an education plan that meets the needs of the child.
School choice is very important to Kristin.
She stated, “My desire is to transfer the decision making power to parents and educators. We created this fund to give parents a choice in where and how their child will be educated.”
She hopes this funding will give parents more freedom, and the ability to find a school that fits their child’s specific needs. Chloe attended Mt Tabor Christian School through her middle and high school years.
Anyone may make additional contributions in any amount to this fund. Donations may be made online at the Foundation’s website, www.bafwv.org, or by check made payable to BAF with Chloe O’Neal in the memo. Please mail your check to Beckley Area Foundation, 129 Main St., Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801.
