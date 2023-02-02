The City of Beckley is accepting new orders for Hometown Hero Banners during February.
This is the second year of the program with 49 veterans honored with banners on downtown light poles in the fall of 2022.
The banners, taken down after the veterans parade for Christmas decorations, are being stored for the winter months and will be re-installed, along with new banners, in April.
The Hometown Heroes Banner Program honors veterans, both living and deceased, and active-duty members of the Armed Forces from the Beckley area.
Each banner features the individual’s photo, name, and branch of service. The banners are sponsored by companies, organizations and families.
“Families who participated last year were so happy with the banners. We look forward to hanging the banners again this spring and continuing to honor our veterans,” said Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events in a press release.
The cost to order a banner is $70. Applications may be obtained at City Hall at 409 S. Kanawha St. or online at the city’s website www.beckley.org during February.
The city will place the banner order with Rileighs Outdoor Décor on March 1. For more information, contact Beckley Events at 304-256-1776.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.