Bbook review - "A Long Petal of the Sea"

This week’s book of the week is “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende translated by Nick Caistor and Amanda Hopkinson.
A young, pregnant widow named Roser and her deceased husband’s brother, Victor Dalmau, are forced to flee Spain as civil war breaks out in the 1930s. They enter into a marriage of convenience to improve their chances at survival and together board the SS Winnipeg, a ship chartered by the poet Pablo Neruda to take Spanish refugees to Chile. Roser and Victor build themselves a life, only to become embroiled in the political difficulties of their safe haven.
Set across multiple decades and countries, “A Long Petal of the Sea” is a sweeping story about how war, like the sea, shifts and changes each person who gets caught up in it.
This book is available at the Beckley branch, on the Bookmobiles, and through one of the library’s e-reading services.
Elizabeth Hoyle is a reference assistant at the Raleigh County Public Libraries.