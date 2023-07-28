If “Oppenheimer” was the first leg of “Barbenheimer,” then Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” is the natural second leg of that double-header.
Somehow, despite all expectations, the double-header works because both films explore the hidden veneer of power in society, albeit in different ways. Like “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie” is a film that uses its singular focus on its protagonist to tell a wider story about the nature of civilization.
Produced by Margot Robbie, who also stars as the titular character, “Barbie” is a highly stylized comedic fantasy film that sends an anthropomorphic Barbie doll to the real world. It starts by exploring an overtly matriarchal society called Barbieland where all the Barbies lead all the important societal positions such as doctors, lawyers and administration while the male counterparts, referred to as Kens, take up recreational activities and hobbies.
The plot of the film takes off once Barbie has an existential crisis at a dance party and learns that she must travel to the real world and find the child who is playing with the doll version of herself. Ken, who feels like his existence depends on affection from Barbie, stows away with her during the journey. Once the two end up in California together, the comedy really kicks into high gear as their matriarchal lived experience clashes heavily against the patriarchal society found in the real world.
Ironically, it’s also at this point that the film is at its most weighty with introspective reflections on the nature of consumerism, gender roles and revolution. One could argue that Barbie is a Buddha-like figure, who leaves her idyllic palace to experience the suffering of the real world only to become transformed by the experience. In typical hero’s journey fashion, she returns to her home with this new knowledge to help improve the land and assist the people.
Much will be made about the political culture war surrounding this film currently, but as a film it works wonderfully by elevating the source material into something more profound. It’s important to remember that this is a female-centered production, with female creative direction and vision. If men can have their power fantasy in the form of James Bond and Ethan Hunt, then women can have theirs too in the form of Barbie.
