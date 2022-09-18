Horror is a fickle genre. The line between jaw-dropping horror and unintentional comedy is as thin as it is subjective. If the monster in a monster movie is too campy, it can sink the entire project. Tonal incongruities or plot contrivances can lead to an audience laughing at characters instead of sympathizing with them.
That’s much of the problem with Zach Cregger’s 2022 film “Barbarian.” The film stars Georgina Campbell as a young woman who rents a house for a job interview only to find that it’s already occupied due to a double booking. After negotiating with the man staying in her rental, she has to contend with the stranger she’s staying with and a dark secret in the basement of the house.
It would be uncouth to divulge any further information as that would be spoiling what the film does best: the narrative thrust. It’s quite unclear what the true nature of the basement is until the run-time nears its end. The tension is well crafted, the atmosphere is downright chilling and the sheer shock of the scares complements the other aspects well.
Issues arise with the reveal of the titular “Barbarian” and how utterly ridiculous of a character it is. Then there is Justin Long, an actor who always seems to portray the same character in every film he is in. It’s not that he’s bad; his introduction is just jarring. There are multiple points in the film where the pacing will just cut from the extreme violence on screen to an entirely different character only tangentially related to the current plot beat. This leads to pacing whiplash, though thankfully the narrative is simplistic enough that there isn’t much risk of losing the audience.
Overall, “Barbarian” features sharp visuals and a harrowing atmosphere, but those positives are counterbalanced by a goofy antagonist, unlikable characters and poor pacing. It’s a worthwhile watch for fans of the genre because you may find yourself laughing or being genuinely shocked. Your mileage will vary, as with any film, but the horror genre is a bit more fickle than others.
— “Barbarian” is rated R and is showing at Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, in Beckley.
