Bands to compete in West Virginia Marching Band Invitational

CHARLESTON — The eighth annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship will feature high school bands from around the state this Saturday at the University of Charleston Stadium, Laidley Field. The invitational will include competition and exhibition performances this year.
In 2017 the West Virginia State Legislature proclaimed this invitational “The Official State Marching Band Championship of West Virginia.”
The invitational includes competition judging for music, music effect, general effect, marching, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes and twirlers. A Miss Majorette competition is also held at the event.
Throughout the afternoon and evening, five band directors will be inducted into the Marching Band Hall of Fame.
This year, the invitational will feature a special drumline competition. The preliminary rounds will begin at 1:45 p.m. on the State Capitol Complex and will feature drumlines from 11 schools. A full schedule of the marching band and drumline competitions is listed below.
The invitational will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day, culminating in an awards program that evening. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and older and $7 for 11 and younger.
The regional schedule for the day is:
9:30 a.m. - Princeton Middle School
10:30 a.m. - Wyoming East High School
10:45 a.m. - Bluefield High School
11 a.m. - Westside High School
11:30 a.m. - Liberty High School
11:30 a.m. - Trap Hill Middle
Noon Hall of Fame Presentation - Keith Reed
12:30 p.m. - Lunch
1:15 p.m. - Shady Spring High School
2:30 p.m. - Woodrow Wilson High School
3:15 p.m. - Greenbrier West High School
3 p.m. - Hall of Fame Presentation - Gary Stewart
3:30 p.m. - Greenbrier East High School
3:45 p.m. - Valley High School
5:15 p.m. - Hall of Fame Presentation - Debra Price
7 p.m. - Hall of Fame Presentation - Dale Riley
7:45 p.m. - Richwood High School
8:00 p.m. - Princeton High School
8:30 p.m. - Hall of Fame Presentation - Roger Walker
9:30 p.m. - Miss Majorette
9:50 p.m. - Drumline finals
10:15 p.m. - Awards
The regional schedule for Drumline Preliminary Competition at the State Capitol Complex includes:
1:45 p.m. - Greenbrier East High School
3 p.m. - Westside High School
3:36 p.m. - Richwood High School