Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis was originally published July 6, 2007. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
Who hasn’t become disillusioned with life and just wanted to give up — to quit! The reminder of how important it is to keep actively involved in this business called life was brought home to me by the following e-mail from a friend:
One day I decided to quit. I quit my job, my relationship, my spirituality. I wanted to quit my life. I went to the woods to have one last talk with God.
“God,” I said. “Can you give me one good reason not to quit?”
His answer surprised me.
“Look around,” He said. “Do you see the fern and the bamboo?”
“Yes,” I replied.
“When I planted the fern and the bamboo seeds, I took very good care of them. I gave them light. I gave them water. The fern quickly grew from the earth. Its brilliant green covered the floor. Yet, nothing came from the bamboo seed. But I did not quit on the bamboo.
“In the second year, the fern grew more vibrant and plentiful. And again, nothing came from the bamboo seed. But I did not quit on the bamboo.
“In the third year, there was still nothing from the bamboo seed. But I would not quit.
“In the fourth year, again, there was nothing from the bamboo seed. But I would not quit.
“Then in the fifth year a tiny sprout emerged from the earth. Compared to the fern, it was seemingly small and insignificant. But just six months later, the bamboo rose to more than 100 feet tall. It had spent the five years growing roots. Those roots made it strong and gave it what it needed to survive. I would not give any of My creations a challenge it could not handle.”
Then, God said to me, “Did you know, My child, that all this time you have been struggling, you have actually been growing roots. I would not quit on the bamboo. I will never quit on you. Don’t compare yourself to others. The bamboo had a different purpose than the fern, yet, they both make the forest beautiful.
“Your time will come,” God said to me. “You will rise high!”
“How high should I rise?” I asked.
“How high will the bamboo rise?” He asked in return.
“As high as it can?” I questioned.
“Yes.” He said, “Give Me glory by rising as high as you can.”
I left the forest and brought back this story. I hope these words can help you see that God will never give up on you.
Never regret a day in your life. Good days give you happiness. Difficult days give you experiences. Both are essential to life.
It occurred to me as I read this again that God is not the only one urging us to go on. Other people are counting on us to keep going. We can’t quit. They need us to keep moving — because they are following us.