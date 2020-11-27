The mission of United Way is to advance the greater good by focusing on the building blocks for quality of life: health, education, and financial stability. We do this in partnership with donors, volunteers, and advocates, by creating opportunities for our partners to make an impact in these areas, and by providing experiences for individual involvement and support for the causes our community cares about.
A national survey on the prevalence of children’s exposure to trauma revealed that 60 percent of American children have been exposed to violence, crime, or abuse. With those statistics in mind, imagine a classroom of 25 students, 15 will have been exposed to trauma, in a scout troop of 15, nine will have been exposed to trauma, and a sports team of 40 players will have 24 who have been exposed to trauma. In a local high school class that numbers 300, 180 will have been exposed to trauma. Different trauma types may include: bullying, community violence, sudden death of a loved one, physical abuse, sexual abuse, and domestic violence.
Prolonged exposure to violence and trauma can undermine a child’s ability to focus, learn, form relationships, and behave appropriately, which often leads to truancy, school failure, dropping out, or involvement in the juvenile justice system.
The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships recently donated $200,000 to jump start the Handle with Care initiative through local United Ways in all 55 counties of West Virginia. Recognizing the vulnerability of children during the pandemic, Shawn Ball and his brother and partner, David Ball, expressed a desire to facilitate relief and protection to children at risk of experiencing abuse and neglect. The Handle with Care program was identified to reach children in emergency situations.
The Handle with Care program is a partnership between law enforcement and schools or child care systems. The partnership ensures that children who are exposed to trauma receive interventions to help them achieve academically. The goal of Handle with Care is to help students succeed in school. The role of law enforcement is to promote a positive relationship by interacting regularly and also by notifying the school or day care when a child has been exposed to a traumatic event. It is a simple notification that “Johnny” should be handled with care the next day. Teachers and counselors are trained on the impact of trauma and when made aware of a student’s exposure they can reteach or postpone lessons, offer support of a break or rest, or make referrals to counseling or advocacy programs.
The Ball family’s generous donation established Handle with Care pantries in United Way offices to provide for students’ basic needs during their times of crisis. United Way of Southern West Virginia is proud to be part of this effort to support our most vulnerable students in a time of need and thankful to the Ball family for their continued support, generosity, and leadership, as we are grateful to all donors who continue to live, give, and lead UNITED!
