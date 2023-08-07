A bald eagle that was rescued by the staff at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority on May 31 has been fully rehabilitated by Three Rivers Avian Center and will be released back into the wild by Three Rivers at Wooton Park at 356 Fernadez Drive, near the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority’s Administration Office in Beckley, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m.
editor's pick
Bald eagle rehabilitated, set to be released on Wednesday at Wooton Park
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- America has been given a wake-up call
- King Tut owners in negotiations to sell
- Prep football notebook: Woodrow gets edge from former greats
- Shady’s Richmond, Tate sign to play at next level
- Raleigh Commission orders demo of 10 unsafe structures
- Beckley city workers' pay blows up
- Prep football notebook: Cavalier defense was "perfect storm"
- Jamboree leaves positive economic imprint in southern W.Va.
- Beckley Babe Ruth takes mental toughness to World Series
- Believe in the Hypes at Independence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.