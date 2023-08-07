A bald eagle that was rescued by the staff at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority on May 31 has been fully rehabilitated by Three Rivers Avian Center and will be released back into the wild by Three Rivers at Wooton Park at 356 Fernadez Drive, near the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority’s Administration Office in Beckley, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video