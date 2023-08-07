Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.