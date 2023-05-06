Leslie Baker, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Beckley, has been appointed secretary of the West Virginia Humanities Council in addition to being elected to a second term on the council’s board of directors.
Baker will complete an unexpired term of service.
The council also elected three new members to its board of directors at its spring board meeting on April 14 in Wheeling. The Council’s board is composed of 23 citizens from across the state. The board meets three times per year. Members are elected to a three-year term and may be elected to a second consecutive three-year term.
New members are Cicero Fain III of Huntington, Michele Moure-Reeves of Mathias, and Pam Tarr of Charleston. Current members Leslie Baker of Beckley, George “Gib” Brown of Clarksburg, Katrena Ramsey of Ravenswood, and Bryson VanNostrand of Buckhannon were elected to second terms.
The Humanities Council thanked departing board members Kelli Johnson of Huntington, Amy Pancake of Romney, and Billy Joe Peyton of Charleston for their time and service as dedicated members of the board.
For more information, visit the Council’s website at www.wvhumanities.org or call 304-346-8500.
