Beckley Area Foundation’s Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists (SLYP) is hosting a HipHop Hooray 5k to raise money for its grant program, which helps local nonprofit organizations in Raleigh County.
The run/walk event will take place at Woodrow Wilson High School under supervision, where children can enjoy spring-themed games and a fun run.
The SLYP program consists of a group of high school juniors and seniors who are engaged directly in the role of community philanthropy. The purpose of the program is to provide an intensive hands-on learning experience through which they are taught the art, science and business of philanthropy.
Registration is accessible on Facebook and at bafwv.org by March 11 to guarantee a complimentary shirt and medallion.
Part of the SLYP curriculum is to solicit and evaluate proposals for funding. The students are responsible for making final grants recommendations subject only to the approval of the BAF Board of Directors.
SLYP is seeking proposals from eligible tax-exempt organizations, schools, churches, or municipalities which support Raleigh County youth. The submission deadline is March 31. Visit bafwv.org to learn more at how to apply for this grant opportunity.
Anyone interested in donating to SLYP may mail contributions to BAF with “SLYP” in the memo to 1210 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801, or visit www.bafwv.org to donate online.
